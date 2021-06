Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 13:47 Hits: 4

Afghan immigrants living in the German city of Hamburg are wary of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan. They told DW that the Taliban gains have dashed their hopes of returning to their country one day.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hamburg-how-are-afghan-immigrants-looking-at-nato-troop-withdrawal/a-58094689?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf