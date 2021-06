Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 18:49 Hits: 10

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ethiopia and Eritrea should anticipate further actions from the United States if the announced cessation of hostilities does not lead to improvements in the Tigray region, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday. Read full story

