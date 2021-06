Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 16:48 Hits: 8

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurates embassy in Abu Dhabi on first day of two-day visit to the Gulf state.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/29/israeli-fm-inaugurates-embassy-in-the-uae-in-first-official-visit