Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented challenge that underscores both the fundamental value of health and the importance of well-functioning and resilient universal health coverage. South Korea’s success in building such a system should encourage today's lower-income countries to make a similar commitment.

