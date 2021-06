Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 13:52 Hits: 11

Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved several draft laws aimed at reforming the judiciary and curbing corruption as Kyiv seeks to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under a $5 billion financing program approved last year.

