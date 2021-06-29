Tucker Carlson claims NSA and Biden White House are 'spying' on him

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 16:22 Hits: 12

Fox News' Tucker Carlson is claiming that the Biden administration and the National Security Agency (NSA) are spying on him to have his broadcast pulled from the air.

On Monday, June 28 Carlson offered details about his latest theory during his show. According to the prime time host, he was reportedly contacted by a whistleblower who claimed to have details about his email records and text communications, reports The New York Post.

"It's not just political protests that the government is spying on," Carlson said.

"Yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the US government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air."

Carlson admitted that he, too, found the claim to be "shocking." He also noted that he would normally be "skeptical" of such a tall allegation because "it's illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens. It's a crime. It's not a Third World country. Things like that should not happen in America."

However, he still shared the claim with his viewers.

"The whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails," Carlson revealed.



"There's no other possible source for that information. Period. They did it for political reasons. The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that."

Carlson noted that he responded by filing a request under the Freedom of Information Act to obtain records of all the information federal authorities have allegedly gathered on him and his show.

"We don't expect to hear much back. That's the way that usually goes. Only Congress can force transparency on the intelligence agencies and they should do that immediately," he said.

"Spying on opposition journalists is incompatible with democracy. They are doing it to us and again, they are definitely doing it to us, they are almost certainly doing it to others. This is scary and we need to stop it right away."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/06/tucker-carlson-2653589893/