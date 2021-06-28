Canada Breaks Record Temperature of 46.6º C Amid Heatwave

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 22:51 Hits: 6

Canada set its highest temperature on record ever after a village in British Columbia reached 46.1C (115F) on Sunday.

The temperature in Lytton, in the south of Canada’s western-most province, surpassed the previous national high of 45C (113F), set in Saskatchewan in 1937.

A heat warning is in effect for most of western Canada as the U.S. Pacific north-west sweltered to the south, and the country’s weather agency reported numerous daily temperature records had been broken across British Columbia.

While Environment Canada expects temperatures to begin cooling on Tuesday, the undeniable effects of climate change, leading to extreme weather events like this weekend's, mean that these phenomena will continue to be more frequent and more aggravated on a global scale.

In the coastal city of Vancouver, where the temperature peaked at 31C (88F) by mid-afternoon on Sunday, locals were seen heading to the beach, even if the crowds appeared smaller than usual during the sweltering heat.

