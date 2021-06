Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 14:42 Hits: 11

Lesbian couples and single women in France are set to celebrate on Tuesday as parliament votes on a bill that would give them access to fertility treatments for the first time. Under current French law, only heterosexual couples have the right to access medically assisted fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

