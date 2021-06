Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 15:16 Hits: 10

Ireland said on Tuesday it will restrict indoor drinking and eating in bars and restaurants to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or who have previously been infected by it due to concerns about the Delta variant.

