The Pandemic Threat to Female Leadership

COVID-19 is causing women to leave the workforce in droves just when they are urgently needed in leadership positions, including in public health. Without women’s expertise, leadership talents, and unique perspectives, the road to recovery could be far longer, and we risk being underprepared for the next health crisis.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/women-leaders-leaving-workforce-during-covid19-pandemic-by-michele-barry-and-geeta-rao-gupta-2021-06

