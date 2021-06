Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 08:12 Hits: 4

Clint Smith talks about his new book “How the Word is Passed,” and how the violence of the past shapes injustice today.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/the-stream/2021/6/29/is-it-time-for-america-to-reckon-with-its-slave-holding-past