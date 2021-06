Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 08:26 Hits: 6

PUTRAJAYA (Bernama): Government service counters, which have not been physically opened during Phase One of the National Recovery Plan, will resume operations nationwide beginning July 1 (Thursday) with certain operational procedures, says Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/29/govt-service-counters-to-resume-physical-operations-from-july-1