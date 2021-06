Category: World Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 08:25 Hits: 6

GEORGE TOWN: A family of five was evacuated after their home was inundated by floodwaters here in Kampung Din Bamboo near Masjid Batu Ferringhi Tuesday (June 29) morning. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/29/family-of-five-evacuated-after-flash-floods-inundate-home