No Evil But Plenty of Union Busting at Vegan Food Company - Two former workers at No Evil Foods in Asheville, North Carolina, sound off on the company's recent layoffs.

Earlier this month, No Evil Foods, a vegan meat company founded in North Carolina, notified its staff that they were closing their Asheville production plant and moving to a co-manufacturing facility in Illinois. After sticking it out and working through the COVID-19 pandemic, employees were suddenly notified that they would now be unemployed and would be receiving no severance. In this urgent episode, Jon Reynolds and Meagan Sullivan, two former NEF employees who shared their testimonies in our previous episode on NEF's union-busting campaign, join us again to discuss the plant closure and how listeners can support laid-off workers.

Read more https://inthesetimes.com/article/no-evil-foods-union-busting