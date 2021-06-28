The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Setback for Unions : Farmworkers Fought to Allow Unions Access During Breaks. Supreme Court Says No.

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg4 farmworkers 2

The Supreme Court has ruled 6 to 3 that a California labor law violated the constitutional rights of property owners by giving union organizers access to workers on privately owned farms during their work breaks. The union-busting decision strikes down a crucial part of a landmark 1975 labor law that was the United States’ first to recognize agricultural workers’ rights to collective bargaining and grew out of efforts by the United Farm Workers to demand better pay and working conditions for California’s agricultural workers. “This ruling is a setback for unions, for workers’ rights,” says Camila Chávez, executive director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/6/28/supreme_court_ruling_labor_law

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version