Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 03:42 Hits: 5

Armed resistance groups opposing Myanmar's military regime have inflicted heavy casualties. However, a new report warns the military's backlash could cause a humanitarian catastrophe.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-military-militia-conflict-puts-civilians-at-risk-report/a-58070586?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf