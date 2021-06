Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 02:52 Hits: 5

A "heat dome" over western Canada and the US Pacific northwest sent temperatures soaring to new highs, triggering heat warnings from Oregon to Canada's Arctic territories on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210628-heatwave-in-western-us-canada-sends-temperatures-soaring-to-record-highs