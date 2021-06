Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 06:08 Hits: 5

MOGADISHU (Reuters) - An estimated 30 people died on Sunday when Somalia's Islamist al Shabaab group launched an attack in a town in the country's semi-autonomous state of Galmudug, a security official said. Read full story

