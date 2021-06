Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 06:28 Hits: 5

SHAH ALAM: The UiTM Shah Alam vaccination centre has so far inoculated around 6,000 people since starting operation on June 21, says deputy vice-chancellor (academic and international) Dr Roziah Mohd Janor. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/28/uitm-shah-alam-ppv-has-so-far-inoculated-around-6000-people-since-june-21