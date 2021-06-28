News Roundup: Mike Gravel dies at 91; William Barr wants redemption; Republicans defunding police

Category: World Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 02:00 Hits: 0

In the news today: Former U.S. senator and presidential candidate Mike Gravel, most known for his courage in exposing the Pentagon Papers that detailed the truth of the U.S. war in Vietnam, has died at 91. William Barr begins his redemption tour with a self-serving version of why he left Trump's orbit—too late to stop Trump from goading a violent insurrection. And which party is really "defunding" the police, asks ... Fox News?

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• 'What you need to have' is 'unreserved faith in the people': Mike Gravel always got it

• William Barr dishes on McConnell's cowardice, Trump as 'madman' in self-serving version of events

• Who's really trying to defund police? Chris Wallace takes to task Republican Rep. Jim Banks

• The U.S. owes vulnerable Afghans more than a hasty exit

• AP analysis: Almost all COVID-19 deaths now are among the unvaccinated

From the community:

• Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez laid waste to reasons Sinema gives for policy-killing filibuster support

• Listen to the oldest surviving musical recording, made June 29, 1888 (but then go back a bit more)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2037348