Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 13:22 Hits: 6

The speaker of Iran's parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the U.N. nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210627-iran-says-never-handing-over-images-of-nuclear-sites-to-un-nuclear-watchdog