Sunday, 27 June 2021

Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals to take the Czech Republic into the Euro 2021 quarter-finals as they took advantage of a red card for the Netherlands to upset their more fancied opponents and win 2-0 in Budapest on Sunday.

