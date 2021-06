Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 12:52 Hits: 7

PETALING JAYA: Haircuts and car washes will be allowed again when the nation transitions into the second phase of the National Recovery Plan. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/27/haircuts-car-washes-among-others-allowed-in-subsequent-phases-of-recovery-plan