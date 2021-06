Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 14:24 Hits: 5

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): Healthcare workers involved in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic will be given unrecorded leave with the approval of the respective heads of departments so as to avoid symptoms of extreme stress or burnout, says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/27/health-dg-health-ministrys-aim-to-prevent-burnout-among-healthcare-workers