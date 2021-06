Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 14:28 Hits: 6

LONDON (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has released two women's rights activists detained nearly three years ago after they had served their time, London-based Saudi rights group ALQST said on Sunday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/27/saudi-arabia-releases-two-women-activists-says-rights-group