Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 15:49 Hits: 6

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has ratcheted up the heat on U.S. ecommerce giants like Amazon and Walmart, accusing them of arrogance and of flouting local laws by indulging in predatory pricing practices. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/06/27/indian-commerce-minister-039arrogant039-us-ecommerce-giants-flout-our-laws