Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan has rejected an Ethiopian proposal to manage the filling for a second time of a giant dam that it is building on the Blue Nile, a senior official said on Sunday, deepening a regional dispute over the project. Read full story

