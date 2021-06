Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 12:30 Hits: 7

SYDNEY: A skydiving instructor and their customer died Sunday (Jun 27) after falling from a plane before a tandem jump in Australia. Police said two people died in the accident at Goulburn, about two hours' drive southwest of Sydney, after the aircraft began experiencing "difficulty". "Two ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-skydivers-two-die-falling-from-plane-15103490