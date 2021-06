Category: World Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 14:51 Hits: 0

The German biotech company has had a dream run since its market debut in August as investors bet on its mRNA platform. But the firm's fortunes seem to be turning after its COVID-19 vaccine showed disappointing efficacy.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/curevac-s-covid-vaccine-efficacy-a-blow-to-tesla-backed-firm-s-mrna-ambitions/a-57937632?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf