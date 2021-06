Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 09:23 Hits: 0

When the pandemic hit, there was much speculation about the effect it would have on demographics. With early data now available, it seems the crisis may have triggered both a baby boom and bust, says DW's Kate Ferguson.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/baby-boom-or-bust-how-covid-19-affects-birth-rates/a-58028699?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf