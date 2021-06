Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 17:39 Hits: 0

Matt Hancock, the British health secretary, has resigned after he was filmed kissing an aide in breach of social distancing guidelines. The married father of three had repeatedly called on Britons to follow the rules.

