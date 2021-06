Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 22:23 Hits: 3

Authorities in Istanbul arrested 25 people, including a prominent photojournalist. Other Pride marches took place in several European cities amid the backdrop of a recent anti-LGBT+ law passed in Hungary.

