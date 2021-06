Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 23:39 Hits: 3

As the Lebanese pound plunged to a new low against the US dollar, protesters clashed with security forces in several cities. An ongoing economic crisis has sent the cost of living skyrocketing.

