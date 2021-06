Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 21:41 Hits: 3

Italy survived a huge scare as they scrambled past outsiders Austria into the quarter-finals of Euro 2021 with substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina scoring extra-time goals to earn them a 2-1 win at Wembley on Saturday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210626-italy-survive-austria-scare-to-reach-euro-quarter-finals-after-extra-time-win