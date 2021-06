Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 06:13 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested six Nigerian men and a local woman believed to be part of a love scam syndicate. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/27/cops-nab-seven-suspected-love-scam-syndicate-members