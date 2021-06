Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 06:16 Hits: 3

JOHOR BARU: Umno ministers should fight for Parliament to reconvene instead of pushing for party elections, which are expected to be postponed because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/06/27/shahrir-to-umno-ministers-work-on-reconvening-parliament-instead-of-pushing-for-party-polls