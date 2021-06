Category: World Published on Sunday, 27 June 2021 05:45 Hits: 3

New Zealand will extend the COVID-19 alert level in the capital Wellington for two days, as authorities said on Sunday there is still a risk from an Australian tourist who tested positive for the coronavirus after visiting the city last weekend.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-new-zealand-alert-level-capital-15102426