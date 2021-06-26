Connect! Unite! Act! Black Kos celebrates the best in our community

Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 21:00 Hits: 4

Connect! Unite! Act! is a weekly series that seeks to create face-to-face networks in each congressional district. Groups meet regularly to socialize, but also to get out the vote, support candidates and engage in other local political actions that help our progressive movement grow and exert influence on the powers that be. Visit us every week to see how you can get involved!

Welcome back! Daily Kos deals with political issues of the moment, but some political issues don’t reflect a moment or a specific period in time. They draw on history, on culture, on love, and sometimes some chill. Black Kos Tuesday’s Chile is a tradition here at Daily Kos, and if you ever need to just kick back and enjoy time among our community discussing a wide range of issues, well, spend some time amongst friends.

Black Kos, like most groups on Daily Kos offers content for the community and reblogs content that is relevant to their followers. Ready to view the Black Kos week in review for a rundown of stories of interest? The Friday porch offers a place to talk about issues that are cultural, social, and family. Issues that can go beyond just a quick hit of the day.

The group offers this description for followers:

Black Kos community group. This group publishes diaries that cover a broad range of topics including black history, the arts, politics, and the culture of peoples of African descent worldwide.

Find music:

Find community, love and joy:

Every week in Connect! Unite! Act! I plan to highlight a group or open threads here at Daily Kos. Our groups are varied. They can be regional and based on specific political goals, like a state-based group, or a group can be about finding a common community—like Readers & Book Lovers. All of these groups help humanize us and remind us that what we are all working toward is connecting with other people all over the country and helping them unite and act. That can require some mental relaxation and personal support, it can be about relaying information in a timely matter about a local issue, or it can be about sharing cute photos of our pets—whatever it is that helps connect you to another human being and builds up that conversation Daily Kos has been a part of that effort from the beginning.

Daily Kos promotes a true community experience, and I know in Readers & Book Lovers that when you’re ready to talk about a book, they’re ready to listen! You also won’t have to keep it to a whisper. Our library has different rules.

Our CUA team is here to provide support and guidance to new and existing volunteer leaders of each regional and state group, helping them with recruiting, organizing and executing social and action events. We invite you to join in this effort to build our community. There are many ways to pitch in. If there isn't a group to join near you, please start one. Our CUA team is here to provide support and guidance to new and existing volunteer leaders of each regional and state group, helping them with recruiting, organizing and executing social and action events. We invite you to join in this effort to build our community. There are many ways to pitch in. If there isn't a group to join near you, please start one.

What are you working on in your local area to move our progressive agenda along?

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2037040