Sen. Ron Johnson to hold public event for vaccine-resistant frauds and fools

There’s a reason many of Sen. Ron Johnson’s less benighted constituents call him RoJo the Clown and not, say, RoJo the Scientist or RoJo the World-Renowned Authority on Communicable Diseases and Leading-Edge mRNA Vaccine Technology. Because when it comes to subjects outside his bailiwick—which is pretty much limited to nonsense, still more nonsense, and full-on pantaloon-irrigating nonsense—he spews more dangerous gases than every effluent Elsie in America’s Dairyland.

Because he hasn’t planned a July 4 trip to Moscow this year (that we know of, anyway), Johnson’s decided to betray his country while staying stateside. It looks like we’re going to just miss President Joe Biden’s goal of delivering at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to 70% of adult Americans by July 4—though arguably, if you only count people who are acting like adults, that percentage is pretty close to 100.

So what tomfoolery is RoJo up to now?

This …

Via Fox6 News, in Milwaukee:

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson plans to hold an event in Milwaukee on Monday, June 28, that will question COVID-19 vaccine safety, a story FOX6 broke. The senator will be joined by those who say they had adverse side effects, including the wife of a former Green Bay Packers player.

Whoomp, there it is! The wife of Ken Ruettgers, a Packers offensive lineman from the 1990s, said something-something about alleged vaccine side effects, and because my home state of Wisconsin is Wisconsin, we all have to pretend it’s important. I’m a Packers fan, but there’s a reason Dr. Anthony Fauci never played left tackle for the team. I assume it’s similar to the reason Brett Favre isn’t the one who sets official CDC health guidance—namely, because he’s a fucking dipshit, and not because all the agency’s infographics would mysteriously include egregiously Photoshopped dick pics—though that’s a credible danger, too.

Of course, Johnson is doing his best to appear Very Reasonable. He insists he’s not anti-vax. He’s just asking questions, you see.

“None of us are anti-vaxxers,” RoJo told Fox6. “We’re all huge supporters of vaccines. I’ve gotten every vaccine, every flu vaccine. I’m up to date on all my other vaccines. I'm glad that literally hundreds of millions of Americans have been vaccinated and been protected, but I don’t think you can ignore some of the issues, some of the problems.”

Agreed. That’s why the CDC regularly monitors vaccine side effects, and why it’s willing to pause vaccines that raise legitimate concerns. Indeed, some would argue that, if anything, the government has been overly cautious.

But RoJo knows best, and when it comes to undermining Joe Biden, he’s all-in—even if his unwitting followers will suffer the brunt of his irresponsible decisions.

Then again, one of the gullible fools who could be in COVID-19’s crosshairs next is Johnson himself. He hasn’t gotten the COVID-19 vaccine because he thinks he’s immune and packed with antibodies. Flouting CDC and WHO recommendations, he’s passing on the shot because he’s already had COVID-19.

In fact, with the highly transmissible Delta variant currently ravaging the world—including much of the U.S.—the WHO is recommending that even fully vaccinated people should continue to wear masks and social distance in public.

The World Health Organization on Friday urged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks, social distance and practice other Covid-19 pandemic safety measures as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe. “People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” Dr. Mariangela Simao, WHO assistant director-general for access to medicines and health products, said during a news briefing from the agency’s Geneva headquarters. “Vaccine alone won’t stop community transmission,” Simao added. “People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene ... the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you’re vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing.”

Sadly, in a feeble attempt to justify his death conference, Johnson also cited the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which includes a raw set of data indicating that more than 5,000 people have died after taking the vaccine. Of course, the CDC itself cautions that the information on the database may be "incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental or unverifiable." What’s more, given that roughly 178 million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, it stands to reason that some of them would die afterwards. But that doesn’t mean their deaths were caused by the shot.

FactCheck.org digs deeper into the realities of VAERS.

As we’ve explained before, anyone can submit a report of an event to VAERS, even if it’s not clear that a vaccine caused the problem. All reports are accepted into the database without determining whether the event was caused by a particular vaccine, and therefore, as a disclaimer warns, submissions “may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information.” “One of the main limitations of VAERS data is that it cannot determine if the vaccine caused the reported adverse event,” reads its website. “This limitation has caused confusion in the publicly available data from VAERS WONDER, specifically regarding the number of reported deaths. There have been instances where people have misinterpreted reports of deaths following vaccination as deaths caused by the vaccines; that is not accurate.”

Meanwhile, the reality-based community is clapping back at RoJo’s deadly rhetoric and planned superspreader and misinformation extravaganza. Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, for one, called Johnson out in the strongest terms.

.@SenRonJohnson, you’re being reckless and irresponsible. The #COVID19 vaccine is safe and effective and based on years of science and research. Every time you suggest otherwise, you’re jeopardizing the health and safety of the people of our state and our economic recovery. June 25, 2021

For the nontweeters:

.@SenRonJohnson, you’re being reckless and irresponsible. The #COVID19 vaccine is safe and effective and based on years of science and research. Every time you suggest otherwise, you’re jeopardizing the health and safety of the people of our state and our economic recovery.

But, hey, whether he’s celebrating his Independence Day in Moscow or in Wisconsin, RoJo will be doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding—whether he knows it or not. He’s sowing chaos, like the good little traitor he is.

