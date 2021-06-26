The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Turkey: Climate change and pollution blamed for 'sea snot' in Marmara Sea

Turkey: Climate change and pollution blamed for 'sea snot' in Marmara Sea For several weeks, a thick layer of "sea snot" has covered the Sea of Marmara in Turkey. In fact, it's marine mucilage, a living organism toxic to humans and marine life, which has only just appeared for the first time in such large quantities. This disturbing phenomenon is linked to global warming and severe pollution, according to several experts. 

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-observers/20210623-turkey-sea-of-marmara-sea-snot-mucilage-pollution-global-warming

