KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): In an effort to help ensure that the process of administering the Covid-19 vaccine continues to be extended to every citizen, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah went to the ground on Saturday (June 26) to serve as a vaccinator, with a mobile vaccination team. Read full story

