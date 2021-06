Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 12:50 Hits: 2

LONDON: The British Grand Prix in July will take place in front of a capacity 140,000 crowd, Silverstone officials announced on Thursday (Jun 24). Following talks between the government and Silverstone chiefs, the race will be watched by the biggest sporting crowd in Britain since the start of the ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sport/british-grand-prix-f1-140-000-crowd-allowed-covid-19-15084116