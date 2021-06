Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 17:29 Hits: 3

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was facing a growing backlash on Thursday (Jun 24) after he blamed victims of rape for wearing "very few clothes".

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/rights-groups-outraged-over-pakistan-pm-s-rape-comments-15084832