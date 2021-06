Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 19:24 Hits: 2

Gibraltarians voted in a referendum on Thursday (Jun 24) on whether the tiny British territory on the southern tip of Spain should ease one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/gibraltar-votes-in-referendum-on-easing-strict-abortion-law-15085426