Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 22:54 Hits: 2

The United States plans to evacuate at least some Afghan interpreters who have worked with US forces before the full withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, a senior official said on Thursday (Jun 24).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-to-evacuate-some-afghan-interpreters-ahead-of-withdrawal-15084980