Category: World Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 23:34 Hits: 2

SURFSIDE: A high-rise oceanfront apartment block near Miami Beach partially collapsed early on Thursday (Jun 24), killing at least one person and leaving 99 unaccounted for, with fears the toll may rise much higher as rescuers comb through the rubble. An unknown number of residents are feared to ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-miami-condo-collapse-massive-emergency-response-15083366