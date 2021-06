Category: World Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 19:25 Hits: 2

U.S. authorities have made more than 1 million arrests of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border so far in fiscal year 2021, according to preliminary figures shared with Reuters, a tally that underscores the immigration challenges facing President Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-border-arrests-top-1-million-in-fiscal-year-2021-15094134