Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 09:32 Hits: 3

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under mounting pressure on Saturday to fire his health secretary after the admission that he broke COVID-19 guidelines by kissing an employee sparked accusations of blatant hypocrisy.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pressure-builds-on-uk-s-johnson-to-fire-health-secretary-15097530