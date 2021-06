Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 12:54 Hits: 9

WELLINGTON: New Zealand announced a three-day suspension of its quarantine-free travel arrangement with Australia on Saturday (Jun 26), with Wellington citing "multiple" outbreaks of COVID-19 in the neighbouring country. The announcement comes as a two-week lockdown begins in Sydney to contain a ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-zealand-suspend-travel-bubble-australia-delta-covid-19-15097810