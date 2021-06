Category: World Published on Saturday, 26 June 2021 18:21 Hits: 10

Challenges to balloting in Peru's disputed June 6 presidential election can resume as a new judge was sworn in Saturday to the panel overseeing vote disputes.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/peru-vote-review-can-resume-as-new-judge-sworn-in-15099730